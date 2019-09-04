Ferguson, Jacob P. Age 18 Of Omaha, NE. Survived by parents, Frank and Sherrill Ferguson; sisters, Brynn and Grace, both of Omaha; grandparents, Patrick and Elaine Ferguson of Palmetto, MN, and Barbara Bell of Iowa City, IA; uncles and aunts, Patrick and Liz Ferguson of Sanford, FL, John and Christy Ferguson of Omaha, Thomas and Michelle Anderson of Bennington, and Ricky and Kerry Bell of Gregory, MI; many cousins. VISITATION with the family Thursday, 3-7pm, at the Funeral Home. FUNERAL: Friday, 1pm, at Relevent Church, 21220 Elkhorn Dr., Elkhorn, NE 68022. Private Interment. Memorials to Relevant Church Youth Group. Condolences to www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com. REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222

