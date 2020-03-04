Ferguson, Gary Lynn

Ferguson, Gary Lynn July 25, 1945 - March 2, 2020 Preceded in death by mother, Lydia Anna Louise Mackert; fathers, Lynn Ferguson and Floyd E. Classon; siblings, Lynn B. Ferguson, Dennis AE. Ferguson and Lynelle L. Bagwill. Survived by wife, Phyllis; children, Kathy Smith, Tammy Harper, Jeff (Angela) Harper, Julie Ferguson (Bart), Jarvis Ferguson and Ronnie Coniglio; 7 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; many family and friends. VISITATION: Friday, March 6, 2020 from 5-8pm at Westlawn Hillcrest. FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, March 7, 11am at Spirit Life Assemblies of God Church, 4815 Harrison St, Omaha, NE 68157. INURNMENT at Westlawn Hillcrest Memorial Park at a later date. Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center Street | 402-556-2500 | westlawnhillcrest.com

To plant a tree in memory of Gary Ferguson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.