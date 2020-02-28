Ferguson, Cathy (Kudlacz) January 10, 1958 - February 26, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Florian and Anna Kudlacz. Survived by husband, Joe Ferguson; daughters, Tina (Scott) Barratt, Theresa Ferguson and Dianna (fianc� Dave Newton) Ferguson; sons, Troy (Ashley) Campbell and J.J. Ferguson; 10 grandchildren; many other family members and friends. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, 1pm, Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Chapel. VISITATION with her family: Saturday, 11am till time of service. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

