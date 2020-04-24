Ference, Mary Margaret (Dugan) "Maggie"

Ference, Mary Margaret (Dugan) "Maggie" Age 73 - April 22, 2020 Preceded in death by son, John; grandson, Alex Tay; son-in-law, Lionel Tay. Survived by husband, Robert P. Ference; daughter, Kirsten Tay; son, Patrick (Riley); grandchildren: Tori, Caleb, Emma, and Rex; brothers; sisters; other family and friends. Private Family Services. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Nebraska Medicine Employee Emergency Assistance Fund. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison (402) 593-6100 bethanyfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Ference as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.