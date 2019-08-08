Fennell, Joseph P. November 22, 1917 - August 7, 2019 Joseph P. Fennell, age 101, passed away August 7, 2019 at the Josie Harper Hospice House in Omaha. Joseph was born in Omaha on November 22, 1917 to the late Martin Cornelius and Mary Jane (Mullen) Fennell and graduated from Creighton Prep High School. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy from 1942-45 and was united in marriage to Veronica Woracek on January 17, 1942. They were blessed with ten children. Joseph was a member of the Plumbers-Steamfitters Union Local 16 and other memberships were American Legion #331 So. Omaha, Eagles Club of So. Omaha, and a longtime member of St. Patrick's Church. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Veronica (4-24-2019); daughter, Eileen; sister, Mary Claire Vacek; brothers, John, Don and Tom Fennell. Survivors include his nine children and spouses: Joseph F. (Kathleen), Ph.D; Leonard E. (Mary); Michael J. (Kathleen) JD; V. Carolyn White; Edward (Rosalie); Eugene A. (Linda); Anne M. (Yarrow) Fennell Ph.D; F. Peter; Kathleen Fennell; 18 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. ROSARY RECITATION: Sunday, 3pm, followed by visitation until 5pm at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, 10am, at St. Patrick's Church followed by a luncheon. INTERMENT: 1pm at Calvary Cemetery in Omaha. Memorials to the church preferred. CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA (712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com

