Felten, Donald W.

Felten, Donald W. March 14, 1940 - October 22, 2019 Preceded in death by wife, Sharene; son, Randy; parents, Ted and Edna Felten. Survived by daughter, Kareen (Terry) Stanek; sons, Barry (Jill) and Ty (Jenny); brother, Jim (Jeanne) Felten; grandchildren, Kendyl, Brielle (Beau), Bradley, Alexis, Lauren and Sarah; great grandchildren, Kollyns and Witten. VISITATION begins Sunday 2:30pm with FUNERAL Sunday at 4pm at the Mortuary. Private Interment Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials to Omaha Police Department K-9 Unit. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

