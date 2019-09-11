Fellows, Randy C. Jr. July 23, 1981 - September 9, 2019 Survived by: daughter, Hailey Rose; son, Randy L.; parents, Randy Sr. and Rosemary; brother, Jason;grandmother, Betty Fellows; aunts, uncles, cousins and the five brothers. CELEBRATION OF LIFE will be held at a later date. Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St., Omaha, NE 68106

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.