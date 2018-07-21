Felinski, Bernice Mar 26, 1917 - Jul 18, 2018 Survived by nieces, nephews and other family. VISITATION: Tuesday, 9-10am, with FUNERAL SERVICE at 10am, all at Kahler Dolce Mortuary. Interment: St. Johns Cemetery. KAHLER DOLCE MORTUARY 441 N. Washington St Papillion NE 402-339-3232 www.kahlerdolcemortuary.com

