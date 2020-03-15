Feldman, Albert L.

Feldman, Albert L. Albert L. Feldman, formerly of Omaha, passed away on February 22, 2020, in Carlsbad, California. Born August 31, 1929, Al graduated from Central High School, where he met his beloved wife, Eleanor Bernstein. He graduated from the University of Nebraska at Omaha, and the University of Michigan Law School. Al had a distinguished 50-year career in family law before retiring to San Diego. Al was an ardent supporter of the State of Israel, a passionate life master bridge player and a generous, quick-witted and humorous man of great integrity, who possessed enormous intelligence and pride in his family and friends. Al is survived by his wife of 68 years, Ellie, his two daughters and sons-in-law, Lori Feldman and Gary Caine and Jodi Fleishman and Rob Fleishman; grandchildren: Zach, Josh, Hannah, Bradley and Andrea; brother Bernard Feldman and sister Shirley Feldman-Summers. Al was predeceased by his brother Mike Feldman. His sister-in-law Tevee Turkel passed away two days after Al. He is also survived by his sisters-in-law Sharon Cohen, Sherry Feldman and Judy Feldman and brothers-in-law David Summers and Bernard Turkel. Contributions can be made to the Albert and Eleanor Feldman Family Israel Foundation c/o the Jewish Federation of Omaha. Services were already held.

