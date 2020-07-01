Feist, Alice E. Age 101 formerly of Leshara, NE. Survived by nieces and nephews. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Thursday, 10am, at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont, NE. Memorials to United Faith Community Church or Nebraska Humane Society. Feel free to honor Alice by sharing a memory or story at www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222

To plant a tree in memory of Alice Feist as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.