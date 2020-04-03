Fehrman, Richard F.

Fehrman, Richard F. June 21, 1951 - April 1, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Richard and Vivian Fehrman, and son, Timothy. Survived by wife, Ellie; sons, Jeff (Katie) and Dan (Katie); grandchildren: Tim, Addy, Liam, Ethan and Kaylee; sister, Patricia Lade; and brothers, Mike Fehrman (Cindy) and Bill Fehrman (Kathy); several aunts and uncles. Private Family FUNERAL MASS: St. Gerald Catholic Church. INTERMENT: Calvary Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Siena/Francis House. A CELEBRATION OF LIFE will be announced later. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

