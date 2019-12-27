Fees, Delores A. Age 90 Delores Fees, of Fremont, NE died on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Ridgewood Retirement Community in Bennington, NE. Survived by sons, Don (Lynne) Fees of Omaha, and Larry (Terry) Fees of Blair, NE; daughters, Joni (Lee) Sauter of Lincoln NE, and Dianne (Bob) Kimball of Omaha; sisters, Marlene (Leonard) Kabes of Clarkson NE, and Irene (Gary) Brosch of Bennington, NE; 12 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren. FUNERAL MASS: 10am Monday, December 30, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. VISITATION: Sunday 5-8pm, with ROSARY at 7pm, all at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Burial in Calvary Cemetery in Fremont. Memorials to Church or the Alzheimer's Association. Online condolences may be left at: www.mosermemorialchpels.com MOSER MEMORIAL CHAPEL 2170 North Somers, Fremont, NE 68025 | (402) 721-4490
Fees, Delores A.
