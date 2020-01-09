Faust, Robert J.

Faust, Robert J. January 16, 1949 - January 2, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, William and Ann; brothers, Thomas and William. Survived by wife, Sandra; children, Tracey Faust, Robert Faust (Jackie) and Wendy Faust; grandson, Aaron Shalifoe; brother, John (Judy); sister, Beverly Willms (Ron); sister-in-law, Marge Faust; nephews and nieces. VISITATION begins Saturday, 9am, with a MEMORIAL SERVICE at 10am, at the mortuary. Private interment: Omaha National Cemetery. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Faust as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.