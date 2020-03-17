Faust, Janet R. February 9, 1941 - March 9, 2020 Survived by her husband, Michael; sons, Mark and Brian; daughter, Karen; granddaughter, Katelin; and step-grandsons, Christopher, Mark and Timothy. ROSARY: Wednesday, March 18th, 7pm, West Center Chapel with VISITATION starting at 6pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday, March 19th, 10:30am, St. Columbkille Catholic Church (200 East 6th Street). Private Interment. Memorials may be directed to the family. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

