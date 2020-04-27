Fauss, Lanny N.

Fauss, Lanny N. December 29, 1943 - April 19, 2020 A Celebration of Life will be held at a later time. Roeder Mortuary - Gretna Chapel 11710 Standing Stone Dr. Gretna, NE 68028 (402) 332-0090 www.roedermortuary.com

