Faulkner, Vicki D. May 6, 1955 - April 13, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Dale and Bertha Faulkner. Survived by sister, Janis Enenbach (Mark); nephews: Matthew Enenbach (Laura), Jonathan Enenbach (Megan) and Jacob Enenbach (Catherine); and seven loving grandnephews and grandnieces. Family GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Friday, April 17th, Forest Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to a charity of your choice. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

