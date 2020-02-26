Farson, Norman E. January 16, 1960 - February 21, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Harold and Virginia Farson; brothers, Dick and Harlan; and sisters, Karen Snyder and Patty Brown. Survived by sister, Sue Alonzo; niece and guardian, Vicky Roberts; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and -nephews, friends, and his ENCOR family. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Friday, February 28th, at 1pm at West Center Chapel, with VISITATION starting at 12Noon. INTERMENT: Westlawn. Memorials may be directed to the family. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

To plant a tree in memory of Norman Farson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.