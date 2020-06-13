Farris, Gayle Ann

Farris, Gayle Ann September 28, 1954 - June 9, 2020 Gayle Ann Christensen Farris decided she was over 2020 and passed away unexpectedly June 9th. She will be profoundly missed by her children, Amalie (Brian) Combs, Jeff Farris, Becky (Tadd) Swanlund; grandchildren, Blake, Oscar, Stella, Chasin; sister, Sandy (John) Kresl; sister-in-law, Terri Christensen; her dog, Happy; numerous nieces and nephews and many family and friends. Gayle was a lover of exploration, crafts, art, chocolate, rocks and adored her grandchildren. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Monday, 2pm (CDC Guidelines), at Roeder Mortuary - 108th St. Chapel. ROEDER MORTUARY - 108th St. Chapel 2727 North 108th Street | (402) 496-9000 | RoederMortuary.com

