Faron, Walter Joseph

Faron, Walter Joseph June 15, 1933 - April 3, 2020 Resident of Papillion, NE. Passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2020, at Douglas County Health Center, Omaha. A Celebration of Wally's life will be held at a later date.

