Farley, Sally W. (Struz)

Farley, Sally W. (Struz) August 2, 1927 - September 29, 2019 Age 92. Preceded in death by husbands, Bill F. Struz and Arlen F. Farley. Survived by daughters, Joanne Kolar (Frank) and Diane Janiak (Raymond); grandchildren: Randall Czech (Michelle), Eric Kolar (April Mead), Marilyn Wagoner (Greg), Denise Ascherl (Austin), Aaron Janiak (Jesi), Sarah, Kathryn, Stephanie and Emily Janiak; ten great-grandchildren; stepdaughter, Diane Gilman (Charles); step grandsons, Cody and Gregory Gilman; brother, John Wzorek; sisters, Virginia Hardy and Mary Ann Andersen; numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 2nd from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday, October 3rd at 10am at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 3122 S. 74th St. Interment, St. John Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Angel Guardians or St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.