Farley, Joan N. (Shallcross) September 18, 1928 - November 3, 2019 Age 91. Preceded in death by husband of 69 years, Eugene F. Farley; daughter, Kathleen Blunk; son, Christopher Farley. Survived by sister, Mary Jirik (Shallcross), Gainesville, GA; daughter, Nicolette Farley (Rick Kiolbasa), Tucson, AZ; son-in-law, Dave Blunk; grandchildren, Kelsey Engels, Elly Blobaum and Ben Blobaum. Memorial service at a later date. Memorials to First Presbyterian Church, Bellevue, NE.

