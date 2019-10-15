Farley, Eugene F. January 8, 1929 - October 12, 2019 Age 90. Preceded in death by daughter, Kathleen Blunk; son, Christopher Farley; and brothers, Arlen and Jimmy Farley. Survived by wife of 69 years, Joan; daughter, Nicolette Farley (Rick Kiolbasa); son-in-law, Dave Blunk; grandchildren, Kelsey Engels and Elly and Ben Blobaum. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Wednesday, October 16, 10am, at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. Memorials to First Presbyterian Church, Bellevue. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

