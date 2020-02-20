Farber, Virginia Hume December 6, 1933 - February 16, 2020 Age 86 of Omaha passed away on February 16, 2020. Preceded in death by husband, C.B. "Chi" Farber. Survived by children, Phil Farber (Cindy) and Nancy Curran (Tim); three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. MEMORIAL SERVICE: will be held Thurs., May 21st, 3:30pm, at Faithful Shepherd Presbyterian Church (2530 S 165th Ave.) HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

