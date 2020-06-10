Fanslau, Walter Horst June 2, 1935 - June 5, 2020 Walter Horst Fanslau, age 85, of Bellevue went to be with the Lord on Friday June 5, 2020. Walter was born June 2, 1935 to Edmund and Freida Fanslau. Walter is preceded in death by his wife Alace Fanslau. Walter is survived by his siblings; Kurt (Mary) Fanslau, Edda (Gary) Albin, Hiltrud (Roger) Herron; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Thursday, June 11, 2020, at 1pm at Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.westlawnhillcrest.com for the Fanslau family. Westlawn Hillcrest 5701 Center St., Omaha, NE 68106 402-556-2500 | www.westlawnhillcrest.com

