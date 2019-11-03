Fanslau, Alace Jayne November 25, 1938 - October 17, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Ed and Virginia Jansa; and brother, Eddie. Survived by husband, Walter; brother-in-law, Kurt (Mary); sisters-in-law, Edda (Gary) Albin and Trudy (Roger) Herron; and several nieces and nephews. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Tuesday, November 5, at 2 pm at Westlawn-Hillcrest. Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St. 402-566-2500 | www.westlawnhillcrest.com

