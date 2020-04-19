Fanning, Terence Francis Terence Francis Fanning, devoted husband of 57 years to Mary Victoria, died of cancer at age eighty on April 10, 2020 in Glendale, AZ. Terry was born September 8, 1939 in Atlanta, GA, to William and Margaret Fanning. He graduated from St. Norbert College, DePere, WI and was Casualty Claims Manager for American Family Insurance in Omaha, NE. An inspiration to those who knew him, Terry was a humble man. Always inquisitive, from culture and languages to history, he had an insatiable desire to learn. Known for his ever-present optimism and Irish wit, he taught his family to search for the silver linings and humor during trying times. Survived by his wife, Vicki; daughters, Megan Fanning (Mike Ardrey) of Raleigh, NC and Kelly (Steve) Moor of Ashland, NE; grandchildren Adam and Ian Wallace, Nicholas, Emily and Lauren Moor; brother, Michael (Deanna) Fanning; sisters-in-law, Dona, Darlene, and Sally Fanning, Krista Clumpner; brother-in-law, Roy (Margaret) Clumpner; and many nieces and nephews. Terry had compassion for others, especially those less fortunate. In keeping with the spirit of Terry, donations may be made to Doctors Without Borders, COVID-19 First Responders or the charity of your choice.

