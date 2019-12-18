Fangman, Barbara A. July 8, 1931 - December 16, 2019 Family will receive friends Friday, Dec. 20th from 4pm to 6pm, at the West Center Chapel. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, Dec. 21st, 11am, St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Elkhorn (20500 W Maple Rd.) INTERMENT: Resurrection Cemetery. Complete notice later. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

