Fangman, Barbara A. July 8, 1931 - December 16, 2019 Barbara A. Fangman peacefully passed away December 16, 2019. She was born in Little Sioux, Iowa on July 8, 1931. She moved to Omaha, Nebraska to begin working for AT&T where she rose to a position in management. After meeting Edwin Fangman, she decided to take a position as manager of his life. Thereafter, she devoted herself to creating and maintaining a perfect world for her husband and their two daughters. Her management responsibilities continued to expand exponentially as she transitioned to the role of grandmother to her three granddaughters and then great-grandmother to her six great-grandchildren. It was the job of a lifetime. She is survived by her children, Jann Haller (Thomas) and Karin Fangman (Connie McCabe); grandchildren: Erin Morain (David), Sara Fleming (Brian) and Catherine Koth (Alex); and great-grandchildren: Will, Brody, Norah, Colin, Aiden and Clare. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ed; great-grandchild, Benjamin; parents, Frank and Vera Smith; and siblings, Joseph Smith, Nettie Vipond and Frances McCracken. Family will receive friends Friday, December 20th from 4pm to 6pm, at the West Center Chapel followed by a VIGIL SERVICE at 6pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, December 21st, 11am, St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Elkhorn (20500 W Maple Rd.) INTERMENT: Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Siena Francis House, Boys Town or the Nebraska Humane Society. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

