Fallis, Darwin P. November 28, 1926 - March 14, 2020 Preceeded in death by wife, Donna Fallis; son, David Fallis; Darwin and Marguerite Fallis. Survived by children, Diane Crouch (Dave Hayko), Stephen "Cub" Fallis (Shannon), Sisters, OR; grandson, Dylan Fallis, Prescot, AZ, nieces, nehews and friends. A memorial visitation will be held at a later date. Private Inurnment. Memorials to The Nebraska Masonic Home or Omaha Home for Boys. CROSBY BURKET SWANSON GOLDEN 11902 W. Center Road 402-333-7200 www.crosbyburket.com

