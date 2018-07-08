Falkinburg, Judith (Marshall) Thomazin Sep 5, 1941 - Jun 11, 2018 Judy passed away quietly and peacefully in her home in Naples, FL, on June 11, 2018. Judy was born on September 5, 1941, in Omaha. She attended Benson High School and the University of Nebraska. Judy was predeceased by her father, Donald Anson Marshall; her mother, Marie Darlene Marshall; her brother, James Robert Marshall; and her first husband, George Howard Thomazin. Judy is survived by her husband, Newell R. Falkinburg, Sr.; her son, Christopher H. Thomazin and his wife Gretchen; her daughter, Amy B. Lindsey; her grandchildren: Adam T. Lindsey, Ellie J. Lindsey, and Olivia Lescallett. She is also survived by sisters-in-law, Sandra Scoular Marshall, and Del Jean Thomazin Miller; and brother-in-law, Robert Lee Miller. A Celebration of Judy's life is planned for this fall in Naples, FL.

