Falconer, Katherine A. "Katie" November 11, 1972 - June 25, 2020 Age 47 years of Omaha. Survived by parents, Douglas and Carol Falconer; sister, Lynn (Bill) Fuller; brother, Russell (Tiffany) Falconer; nieces and nephew: Trinity, Macy, and Grant; best friend Brandy Wicken-Wilson; many other relatives and friends CELEBRATION of KATIE'S LIFE: Tuesday, June 30, at 10:30am, with family Receiving friends one hour prior to the Service, all at Braman Mortuary, 72nd St. Chapel. In Lieu of flowers, memorials to the Epilepsy Foundation of Nebraska, 108 N. 49 St. #210, Omaha, NE 68132. To live stream the Service or for more details, visit www.bramanmortuary.com BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel 1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171

