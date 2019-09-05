Falcone, Dorothy J.

Falcone, Dorothy J. February 25, 1933 - September 2, 2019 Age 86, of Omaha. Dorothy was born to Ray and Stella Wilson on February 25, 1933. In addition to her parents, Dorothy is preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Yano Falcone. She is survived by sons, Subby (Deborah), Michael, Ray (Debbie), John, Thomas Falcone; daughter, Theresa (Edward, III) Van Buren; brother, Jerry (Nancy) Wilson; nine grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. VISITATION: Friday, September 6, 2019, from 5-7pm, with a Wake Service at 6pm, all at Braman Mortuary (Southwest Chapel). FUNERAL MASS: Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at 10am, at St. John Vianney Catholic Church (5801 Oak Hills Dr.) Interment: Calvary Cemetery. BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel 6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400

