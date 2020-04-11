Falcon, Margarita Garcia October 17, 1931 - April 8, 2020 Margarita passed away peacefully on April 8th, at Hillcrest Assisted Living Center. She was born October 17, 1931 in Leon GTO, Mexico. At the age of 18, she married her "favorite" boyfriend Harry (Moises) C. Falcon. A few years later the couple moved to Omaha, settling in the Little Italy area while Harry worked at Union Pacific Railroad. Ironically, Margarita learned to speak Italian before English while renting an upstairs apartment from an Italian family. English came later when the couple was able to afford their first TV. Even so, there was always a lot of Spanglish going on. Margarita worked at home, raising 10 children and making tortillas and salsa that Harry would sell at work. Once the last child started school, Margarita went to work at St. Joseph Hospital, Liberty Tape and then Master Craft where she retired. Both Harry and Margarita had to leave school at early ages to work in the fields to help support their families. Therefore, education and a strong work ethic were important values instilled in their children. Holidays and birthdays at the Falcon house were always extra special as Margarita enjoyed embracing the American traditions and mixing them with her Mexican roots. Thanksgiving was an all-out affair that included great food, lots of storytelling and reconnecting as the children aged. Margarita took great pride in keeping her family close and bringing everyone together often. Many backyard occasions turned into full-blown fiestas compete with Mariachis and dancing. While we have many favorite traditions, one of the most favorite is the annual Falcon Tamale Day where everyone comes together to make hundreds of tamales that will last each family until the next year. Everyone had a job to do and Margarita was the orchestrator. By the way, our personal best was over 1400. Her Catholic faith was the cornerstone of the Falcon family who took up the entire front left pew every Sunday at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church for many years. Her love of Our Lady of Guadalupe was evident in everything she did. It is especially fitting that she passed through the gates of heaven during Holy Week. Margarita enjoyed 62 years of marriage with Harry that resulted in 11 children; 27 grandchildren; and 27 great grandchildren. Margarita is preceded in death by her husband Harry; and daughters Catalina, Adela and Angela. Survived by sons, Fermin (Pat) Falcon of Pella, IA, Alberto (Chrissy) Falcon of Omaha, Daniel (Lori) Falcon of Blair, NE, Manuel (Maggie) Falcon of Bellevue, NE; daughters, Catalina (Tim) Lukavsky of Mesa, AZ, Margarita (Lannie) Hallowell of Omaha, Juanita (Tony) Zweiner of Mooresville, NC, and Gloria (Chris) Kisicki of Papillion, NE; grandchildren; and great grandchildren. We deeply appreciate Hillcrest Hospice, York Memory Support and Hillcrest Cottage for their amazing support and the compassionate care they gave to our mother over the last few years. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Visitation, Rosary, and Burial will include the immediate family only. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com
