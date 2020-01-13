Falabella, Beatrice E. (Temple) Age 94 Longtime Bedford, MA resident, died peacefully on January 8, 2020 in Elkhorn, NE at Elkridge Assisted Living. Bea was born in Newbury, VT on January 25, 1925 and was the third oldest child of the late Horace Temple and Ruth (Thomlinson) Swett. She grew up in Wakefield, MA. Bea attended Salem State Teachers College, and was married on June 18, 1948 at the Reading Baptist Church. She was predeceased by her husband, Gaetano Falabella, Jr in February 2007; and her siblings, Ruth Martell, Phil Temple, Red Temple, Stanley Temple, and Dorothy (Rolling) Reed. Bea worked as a seamstress and eventually owned Judy's Bridal and Dress Shop in Bedford, MA. In retirement, she and Gates traveled around the United States in their Winnebago. She was active in the Bedford Arts and Crafts Society and had her paintings displayed around town. She also participated in the Bedford Garden Club and "Bears" group for Emerson Hospital Auxiliary. Bea enjoyed sewing, gardening, bowling, golf, painting, knitting and any type of craft, but most of all she loved cats. She is survived by her daughter, Judy Temple (Jerry) of E. Kingston, NH; son, Guy Falabella of Somerville, MA; son, Bruce Falabella of Goodview, VA; son, Jon Falabella (Dale Sickles) of East Burke, VT; daughter, Janis Falabella (Fred Hanna) of Alta, WY; daughter, June Janssen (Dave) of Omaha; grandson, Travis Falabella (Jennifer) of Moneta, VA; grandson, Jacob Falabella (Christina) and great-granddaughter, Isla Joy of Lynchburg, VA; grandson, Durham Falabella (Samantha Schmidt) and great-grandson, Jesse Gaetano of Goodview, VA; granddaughter, Megan Fournier (Richard) and great-grandson, Nolan Richard and great-granddaughter, Paige Elizabeth of Pelham, NH; granddaughter, Erin Falabella (Keith Kryzak) and great-grandson Nathan Jon Kryzak of Manchester, NH; granddaughter, Nicole Johnson (Chad) of Omaha; grandson, Alec DeGrenier (Kortney Mork) of Lincoln, NE; and numerous nieces and nephews. A MEMORIAL SERVICE will be held in the spring in Bedford, MA followed by a Private Family Interment at Shawsheen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Emerson Hospital Auxiliary, 133 Old Road to Nine Acre Corner, Concord, MA 01742 or online.
