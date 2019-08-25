Fairchild, Evelyn E.

Fairchild, Evelyn E. November 20, 1932 - August 18, 2019 Survived by her children: Denise Jackson, Ronald J. Jackson (Lynn), and Guyla R. Glover (Lloyd); grandchildren: DiVonica Kight, Lamesha T. Jackson, and Delicia Foster; great-grandchildren: Sheldon Kight, Alanna Kight, and Aryn Kight; sisters: Gladys V. Cotton, and Gladys Downs; sister-in-law, Ora Fairchild; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded by first husband, Dennis E. Jackson; son, Dennis Jackson; second husband, Kinnie Fairchild; her parents, Edmond and Annie Cotton; and ten brothers and sisters. SERVICES: 11am Tuesday, August 27, at Salem Baptist Church, 3131 Lake Street. VISITATION: 6-8pm Monday, August 26, at Forest Lawn Funeral Home. Burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Forest Lawn Funeral Home 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd. 402-451-1000 www.forestlawnomaha.com

