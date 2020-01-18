Fahrlander, Phil

Fahrlander, Phil Age 85 Phil Fahrlander, of Minden, died Jan. 15, 2020 at his home. SERVICE: Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, 3pm, at Minden United Methodist Church. Book signing will be 4-6pm Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Craig Funeral Home in Minden. Inurnment will be held later. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Phil Fahrlander Scholarship Fund. For more details visit www.craigfunerals.com. Craig Funeral Home Minden, NE | (308) 832-2020

Jan 19

Jan 19
Memorial Service
Sunday, January 19, 2020
3:00PM
Minden United Methodist Church
340 N Newell Ave
Minden, NE 68959
