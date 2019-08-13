Fabian, Melissa S. July 23, 1974 - August 11, 2019 Of Omaha. Passed away suddenly in Yankton, SD, while doing what she loved: camping. Preceded in death by grandparents: Mary Hickey, Owen and Betty Dyke; brother, Jeff Dyke. Survived by children: Ryan, Dylan, and Logan Fabian; father, Gary Dyke; mother, Teressa (Russell) Sellin; brother, Sean (Tracy) Dyke; sister-in-law, Margaret Dyke; stepsisters: Kelly Jacob, Jennifer and Tina Sellin; aunt, Tamaria (Paul) Baumann; uncle: James Dyke; significant other, Terry Victor; numerous other family members and a host of friends. VISITATION: 4-7pm Thursday, August 15, 2019, at Roeder Mortuary, 11710 Standing Stone Dr., Gretna, NE. Private Family Burial. Memorials to the family. ROEDER MORTUARY - Gretna Chapel 11710 Standing Stone Dr. | 402-332-0090 | RoederMortuary.com

