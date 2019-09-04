Ezou, Komlavi Bernard June 11, 1974 - August 13, 2019 Komlavi Ezou, age 45, of Omaha, died August 13, 2019 as a result of sickness. He was born on June 11, 1974 in Zafi (Togo), the son of Djodji Ezou and Eya Agbognemi. Komlavi was a dedicated Christian who spent most of his life helping people. Bernard worked at a couple Homecare facilities in the metro before becoming ill. Bernard is survived by his son, Gilbert Ezou; and brothers and sisters. FUNERAL: Friday, Sept. 6th, 9am, at Kremer Funeral Home. "'He will wipe every tear from their eyes and there will be no more death or sorrow or crying or pain. All these things are gone forever." Revelation 21:4 KREMER FUNERAL HOME 6302 Maple Street | (402) 553-3155 | kremerfuneralhome.com

