Eyler, Judy K. April 8, 1952 - August 23, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Anthony and Mable Tworek; sons, Ron Fyfe and Gary Fyfe; granddaughter, Desiree Brahmsteadt. Survived by husband, Jack Eyler; children: Joshua Dittmer (Kristin), Justin Dittmer, Tammy Wichern (Steve), Lonnie Eyler (Quirno Bacilio), Jason Eyler; grandchildren: Jared Wichern, Jordan, Makenna and Maddex Dittmer, Jaiden, Amaya, and Ethan Dittmer, Malerie Roan, Amanda Cook, Amelia Boettcher, Ronnie Fyfe, and Billie Fyfe, Nakia, Demetrio, Cheyenne and Liliana Eyler, and Stormi McIntyre Eyler; great-grandchildren: Caddilynn, Damein, Prestyn, Benjamin, Ruth, and Rebekah. VISITATION: Thursday, August 29th from 10am to 1pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by SERVICES at 1pm. Memorials will be directed by the family. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

