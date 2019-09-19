Eyler, Jeanne Marie August 16, 1920 - September 17, 2019 Jeanne Marie Eyler, age 99, Omaha, passed away September 17, 2019 in Omaha. Jeanne was born in Chicago, IL, on August 26, 1920 and graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in 1939. She attended Iowa State and worked for over 30 years at Douglas County Hospital In Omaha. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Eunice Moser; husband, C. Raymond Eyler; sister, Jacquline Clinebell; and daughter-in-law, Judy Eyler. Survivors include sons, Terry (Anne) Eyler Elkhorn, NE; Jack Eyler, Omaha; four grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren. VISITATION: Saturday, 10-11am, followed by FUNERAL at 11am, at funeral home. Private interment: Cedar Lawn Cemetery. Luncheon to follow the service in the Cutler-O'Neill Community Room. Family will direct memorials. CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA (712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com
