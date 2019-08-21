Eyer, Phiip L. August 10, 1948 - August 12, 2019 Philip was born in Ames IA, and graduated from Iowa State with BS degrees in agronomy and horticulture. Preceded in death by his parents Nona and Bill Eyer. He is survived by his beloved wife of 11 years, Virginia (Stille) Eyer; and a host of close friends. Arbor Cremation Society 2819 S 125th Ave, Ste 367 Omaha NE 68144 | 402-393-0319

