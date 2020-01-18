Ewing, Jeanette M. August 17, 1934 - January 15, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Dr. Benjamin F. Ewing, Jr. Survived by daughter, Patricia (Joe) Ewing Grimes; son, Benjamin Ewing III; grandchildren, Chisum Ewing, Brad Grimes, Chris Grimes; great-granddaughter, Karmyn Grimes. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Monday, 11am, at Holy Name Catholic Church. Inurnment: Calvary Cemetery. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY 72nd STREET CHAPEL, 1010 N 72nd Street (402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

