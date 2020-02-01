Ewing, Donna Lynn (Getscher)

Ewing, Donna Lynn (Getscher) November 2, 1945 - January 29, 2020 Donna was born to Dr. P.E. and Naomi (Harti) Getscher in Durham, N.C. After graduating from Pius X High School in Lincoln, NE, she graduated from John F. Kennedy College and completed master's work at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She taught elementary school in Lincoln, NE, and Zion, IL, before marrying David Plumer Ewing in 1971. Donna and David moved to Wayne, NE., in 1976. Donna was an active member of St. Mary's Catholic Church. She helped lead the children's CCD program, participated on the parish council, was a member of the St. Mary's elementary school board of education, and served as an Extraordinary Minister of the Eucharist (EME). Donna taught as a substitute teacher at schools throughout northeast Nebraska before joining the counseling and advising center at Wayne State College. Donna was an exceptionally strong woman, emotionally and spiritually. She never hesitated to reach out to those around her to share her strengths. She was a trusted friend and confident to all. Donna was preceded in death by her father and mother. She is survived by her husband, David; daughters, Lisa, Mary, and Kristin; son-in-law, Brent; granddaughter Sabrina; sisters, Cheryl Frizzell and Dianne Ely; in-laws, Marion and Patricia Arneson, and many nieces, nephews, and relatives. VISITATION: 35pm Sunday, February 2, Hasemann Funeral Home, Wayne, NE. ROSARY: 9am Monday, February 3, St. Mary's Church, Wayne, NE. FUNERAL MASS: 10am Monday, February 3, at St. Mary's Church. BURIAL: 3pm Monday, February 3, at Salem Lutheran Church and Cemetery, Plumer Settlement, Glenwood, IA. Memorials may be directed to St. Mary's Elementary School, the Ewing Scholarship Fund at Wayne State College, or the Providence Medical Center Foundation HASEMANN FUNERAL HOMES 302 N. Lincoln St., Wayne, NE 68787 402 375-3100 | www.hasemannfuneralhome.com

