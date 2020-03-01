Ewer, Jack L. March 28, 1928 - February 25, 2020 Age 91 of Omaha. Born in Pleasanton NE, Jack served in the Army during the Korean War. He married Alberta Ruth Bethke on June 29, 1957. Survived by spouse, Alberta R. (Bethke) Ewer; children: Carolyn (Robert) Killion, David (Karra) Ewer, Christine Ewer, and Michael (Elizabeth) Ewer; grandchildren: Ashley Amante, Keia (Dave) Jensen, Kenneth (Amanda) Ewer, Heather Ewer and Kaylee Ewer; great-grandchildren: Soren Jensen and Eliana Ewer. CELEBRATION of LIFE Reception will be held on Wednesday, March 4, from 5-7pm at Sunset Hills Baptist Church, 9416 Pacific Street, Omaha. VISITATION will be from 9:30-10:45am March 6, at the United Methodist Church. FUNERAL SERVICE will be at 11am Friday, March 6, at the United Methodist Church, 702 Sycamore St, Pleasanton. INTERMENT will be in Pleasanton Cemetery. APFEL FUNERAL HOME 1123 W. 2nd St., Grand Island, NE 68801 308-384-0590 | www.apfelfuneralhome.com

