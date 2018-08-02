Everitt, Neill J. Jr. Nov 21, 1928 - Jul 29, 2018 Longtime owner of the Dundee Dell and longtime director for Douglas County. Preceded in death by son, Jerry. Survived by wife, Mary Ann; children: Mamie Stiles (Mark), Neill Everitt III, Phil Everitt (Diane), Annie Von Trapp (Stefan), Steve Everitt, Florence August (Todd), Francis Vail (Brian), Bridget Rapoza (Guy), Joe Everitt (Katy), Jim Everitt (Darka); 23 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren. ROSARY: Friday, August 3rd, 7pm, West Center Chapel with family receiving friends from 4-7pm. FUNERAL MASS: Saturday, August 4th, 10am, St. Robert Bellarmine, 11802 Pacific Street. Private Interment. Memorials may be directed to the family for Masses. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK- CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 www.heafeyheafey.com

(2) entries

vfw chaplain
TERRI DURHAM

Thank you for your Service May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace
Francis Durham VFW District 10 Chaplain

Report Add Reply
BHamilton
BETH HAMILTON

My prayers go out to the Everitt family, Neill was one of the most influential men in my life and the best boss I ever worked for. The lessons learned and the time I spent with him at the Dundee Dell will remain a treasure in my life. Great men like him are the inspiration that this generation needs to emulate if we are to continue to grow as kind,giving and loving people. God bless you and your family

Report Add Reply

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.