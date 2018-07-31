Everitt, Neill J. Jr. ROSARY: Friday, August 3rd, 7pm, West Center Chapel with family receiving friends from 4-7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, August 4th, 10am, St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK- CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 www.heafeyheafey.com

