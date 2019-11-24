Everitt, Mary Ann

Everitt, Mary Ann September 26, 1929 - November 21, 2019 Preceded in death by her husband, Neill J. Everitt; and son, Jerry. Survived by children: Mamie Stiles (Mark), Neill Everitt III, Phil Everitt (Diane), Annie Von Trapp (Stefan), Steve Everitt, Florence August (Todd), Francis Vail (Brian), Bridget Rapoza (Guy), Joe Everitt (Katy), and Jim Everitt (Darka); twenty-three grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; sister, Joanne Klosner; brother, John Frenking (Noreen); and many nieces and nephews. The Family will receive friends Sunday, November 24th from 3pm to 5pm, at the West Center Chapel, followed by a VIGIL SERVICE at 5pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, November 25th, at 10am at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church (11802 Pacific St.). INTERMENT: St. Mary's Cemetery. The family prefers masses. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

