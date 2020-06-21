Evans, Robert L.

Evans, Robert L. Age 71 - June 18, 2020 Reunited in heaven with his parents; and Aunt Rita. Survived by loving wife of 50 years, Mary Ann; sons, Steve (Jill) and Paul (Kari); brother, Bill Grandpup Thor. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, June 22, 11am preceded by VISITATION and ROSARY 9-11am, all at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 4804 Grover St. Social distancing rules apply and masks are strongly encouraged at Church. Committal Service and Military Honors at Calvary Catholic Cemetery. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Evans as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.