Evans, Estella M. Nov 20, 1949 - Jun 27, 2018 Of Omaha. VISITATION: 10am-12pm Saturday, July 7, 2018, at Roeder Mortuary, 4932 Ames Ave., Omaha, NE. ROEDER MORTUARY - Ames Chapel 4932 Ames Ave. 402-453-5600 www.RoederMortuary.com

CATHERINE BARONE
Cathy BARONE

It was a pleasure and an honor to have worked with Estella. She was tenacious, inspiring and a true confidant to all. Thank you for being you..........

Cathy Barone

