Evans, Dorene M. April 13, 1923 - July 5, 2020 FUNERAL MASS: Thursday, 10:30am, at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church with interment in Calvary Catholic Cemetery. The family suggests memorials be made to CUES or the Stephen Center. John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory Pacific Street Chapel 14151 Pacific Street 402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

